Saleh Ahmed Mazumder from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Indian National Congress
|
Algapur
Early Life :
• Saleh Ahmed Mazumder is a son of Late Abdul Sukur Mazumder. He is 35 years old, a resident of Panchgram, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Rahima Begum Mazumder. He was a small businessman and now an independent candidate and his wife is a housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.
- He and his wife have no bank accounts or FD's, neither bike nor car or any agriculture or non-agriculture land. They have little cash in hand.
Education :
He is class 8 passed in the year 2001 from Panchgram Town High School, Po & PS - Panchgram, Dist - Hailakandi.
Career and Political Life :
He was elected as an independent candidate in the Year 2016 Assembly Election and at that time he secured the last position with only 173 votes, that is 0.14%. Before that, he was a self-employed small businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Alagpur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.