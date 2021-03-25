Saleh Ahmed Mazumder from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Algapur Early Life : • Saleh Ahmed Mazumder is a son of Late Abdul Sukur Mazumder. He is 35 years old, a resident of Panchgram, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Rahima Begum Mazumder. He was a small businessman and now an independent candidate and his wife is a housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He and his wife have no bank accounts or FD's, neither bike nor car or any agriculture or non-agriculture land. They have little cash in hand.

Education :

He is class 8 passed in the year 2001 from Panchgram Town High School, Po & PS - Panchgram, Dist - Hailakandi.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected as an independent candidate in the Year 2016 Assembly Election and at that time he secured the last position with only 173 votes, that is 0.14%. Before that, he was a self-employed small businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Alagpur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.