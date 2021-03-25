Samin Ahmed Choudhury from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Silchar Early Life : • Samin Ahmed Choudhury is a son of Ataur Rahman Choudhury. He is 38 years old, a resident of Village Kalinagar, Hailakandi, Assam. He was married to Parvin Begum Choudhury. He was a self-employed businessman and now an independent candidate. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. • He has oneself bank accounts and cash in hand, he also owns one Motor vehicle Wagon-R, other then that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. In case of immovable assets, he has one agricultural land, location - Kalinagar which is approx Rs.15,00,000.00 in the recent market value. He also owns one residential building, location - Kalinagar Pt-V Patta No. 5 which is approx Rs. 18,00,000.00 in the recent market value.

Education :

He has passes HSLC examination in the year 1998, under Board of Secondary Education.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected as an independent candidate in the Year 2016 Assembly Election from Algapur Constituency and at that time he secured the 10th position with only 461 votes, that is 0.39%. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.