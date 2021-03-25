Sanjeeb Teron from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sanjeeb Teron Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
INC
Constituency:
Howraghat
Early life:
Sanjeeb Teron is a resident of Pan Engti Gaon, Howraghat Town in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Hemori Teron. Sanjeeb is 35 years old.
Education:
He is a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Arya Vidyapeeth College, 2008 batch.
Career and Politics:
He is a businessman and agriculturist.
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.
Asset:
His movable assets are worth Rs. 34 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value worth Rs.74 lakh.