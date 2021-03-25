 Top
Sanjeeb Teron from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:51 AM GMT


Sanjeeb Teron Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

INC

Constituency:

Howraghat

Early life:

Sanjeeb Teron is a resident of Pan Engti Gaon, Howraghat Town in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Hemori Teron. Sanjeeb is 35 years old.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Arya Vidyapeeth College, 2008 batch.

Career and Politics:

He is a businessman and agriculturist.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.

Asset:

His movable assets are worth Rs. 34 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value worth Rs.74 lakh.


Sanjeeb Teron Sanjeeb Teron biography Sanjeeb Teron political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
