Sanjeeb Teron from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sanjeeb Teron Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: INC Constituency: Howraghat

Early life:

Sanjeeb Teron is a resident of Pan Engti Gaon, Howraghat Town in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Hemori Teron. Sanjeeb is 35 years old.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Arya Vidyapeeth College, 2008 batch.

Career and Politics:

He is a businessman and agriculturist.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.

Asset:

His movable assets are worth Rs. 34 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value worth Rs.74 lakh.