Santosh Kurmi from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Independent
|
Mazbat
Early Life :
Santosh Kurmi is the son of Late Gowra Kurmi. He is 39 years old, resident of Vill. Sapkehaiti Grant Lakhimipam, Assam. He was married to Late Janmoni Kurmi. He is a Cultivator and his wife was a Housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.
He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.
- In the case of immovable asset, he owns a non-agricultural land of 2160 Sq. Ft, worth Rs. 3,00,000 and a Residential House of 2160 Sq.Ft, worth Rs. 3,00,000.
Education :
He is HSLC passed.
Career and Political Life :
He is a newly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was a Cultivator. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.