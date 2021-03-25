Santosh Kurmi from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Mazbat

Early Life :

Santosh Kurmi is the son of Late Gowra Kurmi. He is 39 years old, resident of Vill. Sapkehaiti Grant Lakhimipam, Assam. He was married to Late Janmoni Kurmi. He is a Cultivator and his wife was a Housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.