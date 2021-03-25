 Top
Sarsing Engleng from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sarsing Engleng from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 12:09 PM GMT

Candidate Name- Sarsing Engleng

Party Name- Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC)

Constituency- Baithalangso

Early Life

Sarsing Engleng is the son of Late Noren Engleng. He is about 46 years of age and is a resident of Priloo village, Kheroni, in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is married to Bikash Patorpi.

Education

He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Rangsina College in 1995.

Career and Politics

Sarsing Engleng would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election on an ASDC ticket from the Baithalangso (SC) constituency.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.16 lakh.


