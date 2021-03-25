 Top
Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya

Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early Life

Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya is the son of Late Sajir Uddin Barbhuiya. He is 41 years of age. He is the resident of Uttar Krishnapur Pt.-II village, Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.

Education:

He is a Matric (HSLC) pass from Yasin Choudhury High School, in the year 2000.

Career and politics

Sayal Ahmed would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly Elections from the Sonai constituency as an Independent candidate.

He is a businessman.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 51,000 and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 4 lakhs.


