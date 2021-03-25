Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya
Party Name: Independent
Constituency: Sonai
Early Life
Sayal Ahmed Barbhuiya is the son of Late Sajir Uddin Barbhuiya. He is 41 years of age. He is the resident of Uttar Krishnapur Pt.-II village, Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.
Education:
He is a Matric (HSLC) pass from Yasin Choudhury High School, in the year 2000.
Career and politics
Sayal Ahmed would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly Elections from the Sonai constituency as an Independent candidate.
He is a businessman.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs 51,000 and his immoveable assets are worth Rs 4 lakhs.