Shahidul Islam from Jania: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Shahidul Islam

Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party

Constituency: Jania

Early Life:

Shahidul Islam is from Batkuchiin Barpeta district. He is 37 years old. His father's name is Late Easin Islam.

Education:

His highest education is Higher Secondary (Class 12) from Barpeta Vidyapith H.S. School in the year 1991.

Career and Politics:

In the 2011 Assam Assembly election, Shahidul contesting on a All India Minorities Front (AIMF)ticket was defeated by Rafiqul Islam of AIDUF. Shahidul got 745 votes while Rafiqul won with 59978.

In the 2006 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Shahidul contesting on a Lok Jan Shakti Party ticket was defeated by Abdul Khalequeof INC (Congress). Shahidul got 1475 votes while Abdul won with 26706 votes.