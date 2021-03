Candidate Name: Shamim Ahmed Choudhury

Party: Independent

Constituency: Karimganj South

Early Life:

Shamim Ahmed Choudhury is from West Tongibari, Ratabari in Karimganj. He is 28 years old. His father's name is Nurul Hoque Choudhury.

Education:

He is a Matric (HSLC) pass from Ratabari Higher Secondary School in the year 2016.

Career and Politics:

He would contest the Assam Assembly elections 2021 for the first time as an Independent candidate from Karimganj South constituency.