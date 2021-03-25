Shukumar Sonar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Shukumar Sonar

Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early Life

Shukumar Sonar is the son of Ram Bikash Sonar. He is about 34 years of age and is a resident of Fakirtilla village, Bhorakhai Grant, Silchar, in the Cachar district of Assam.

Education

He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Barak Valley Public H.S. School, ITI CAmpus, Cachar, in the year 2005.

Career and Politics

Shukumar Sonar would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly election as an Independent candidate from the Sonai constituency.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 80,100.