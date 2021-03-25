Shukumar Sonar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Shukumar Sonar
Party Name: Independent
Constituency: Sonai
Early Life
Shukumar Sonar is the son of Ram Bikash Sonar. He is about 34 years of age and is a resident of Fakirtilla village, Bhorakhai Grant, Silchar, in the Cachar district of Assam.
Education
He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Barak Valley Public H.S. School, ITI CAmpus, Cachar, in the year 2005.
Career and Politics
Shukumar Sonar would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly election as an Independent candidate from the Sonai constituency.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs 80,100.