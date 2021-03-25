Shuvadip Datta from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Shuvadip Datta



Party name: Independent

Constituency: Silchar

Early Life:

Shuvadip Datta was born on the 13th of April 1966 in Silchar. He is the son of Late Dhirendra Chandra Datta and is currently based in Silchar town in the district of Cachar, Assam. He is 54 years of age. He is married to Mitra Datta and is blessed with a son and a daughter.

Education:

Shuvadip Datta is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Gauhati University in the year 1986-87.

Career and Politics:

Shuvadip Datta contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate from Silchar and lost. He had secured 1535 votes.

He will be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections from Silchar as an Independent candidate.

Shuvadip Datta is self-employed. He had retail businesses in the past. He is currently involved in car rental services.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 16.97 lakhs and immoveable assets are worth Rs 20 Lakhs.