Siddeque Ahmed from Karimganj South: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Siddeque Ahmed

Party: Indian National Congress (INC)

Constituency: Karimganj South

Early Life:

Siddeque Ahmed was born on October 1, 1962. His father's name is Abdul Raquib and his mother's name is Sirijan Khatun. He is 59 years old. He got married in 1991 with Anima Begum. The couple is blessed with three sons and one daughter.

Education:

His highest qualification is HSLC (Matric) passfrom Jafargarh Extended H.S School, Baraigram, in the year 1977.

Career and Politics:

He has contested the Assam Assembly elections four times. This would be his fifth time contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Siddeque(INC) lost to Aziz Ahmed Khan of AIDUF. Siddeque got 53644 votes while Aziz won with 58060 votes.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, Siddeque(INC) won with 45395 votes defeating Ekbal Hussain of AITC (Trinamool Congress).

In the Assam Assembly2006 elections, Siddeque as an Independent candidate won with 29007 votes defeating Sipra Goon from BJP.

In the 2001 Assam Assemblyelections, Siddeque won with 31639 votes defeating Abdul Muqtadir Choudhury of INC (Congress).

Asset:

The total value of his moveable asset is Rs. 96.86 lakh.

Controversies/Cases:

He has seven cases pending against him:

1. Case under Section 420 of IPC: cheating

2. Case under Section 406 of IPC: allegation of criminal breach of trust

3. Case under Section 409 of IPC: allegation of criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker etc

4. Case under Section 403 of IPC: allegation of dishonest misappropriation of moveable property

5. Case under Section 294 of IPC : allegation for use of obscene language

6. Case under Section 506 of IPC: allegation of criminal intimidation,

7. Case under Section 34 of IPC: allegation of common intention

He has been convicted of causing harm to the reputation of complainant.