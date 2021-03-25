Sima Engtipi from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Sima Engtipi



Party Name: Janata Dal(United)

Constituency: Baithalangso

Early Life

Sima Engtipi is the wife of Moniram Teron. She is about 40 years of age and is a resident of Dera Gaon, a village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Education

She is an under-matric candidate.

Career and Politics

She was previously a member of the BJP but was expelled from the party for six years on the grounds of being involved in "anti-party activities." She was expelled along with 14 other members.

She is going to contest the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly elections on a JD (U) ticket from the Baithalangso (ST) constituency.

Assets

Her moveable assets are worth Rs 50,590.