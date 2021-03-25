 Top
Siraj Uddin from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:40 AM GMT

Siraj Uddin Biography

Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Siraj Uddin is a resident of Charing Pathar Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the of son Late Matiur Rahman. Siraj is 43 years old.


Education:

He is IX (9) pass from Samorali Tiniali High School in 1993.


Career and Politics:

He is a cultivator.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 60,000 and his wife's movable assets are worth Rs 92,000. His immovable assets has a market value of Rs.17 lakhs.

