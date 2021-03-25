 Top
Siraj Uddin Ajmal from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Siraj Uddin Ajmal from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:50 AM GMT


Siraj Uddin Ajmal Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

AIUDF

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Siraj Uddin Ajmal is a resident of Danki Gaon (village), in the Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Haji Ajmal Ali. He is 63 years old.

Education:

He has completed Bachelor of Science from Wilson College Affiliated to Mumbai University.

Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 30 lakh and his wife's total movable assets are worth Rs 29 lakh. His immovable assets have a market value of Rs.42 lakh and his wife's total immovable assets are worth Rs 10 lakh.


Sentinel Digital Desk
