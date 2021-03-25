Siraj Uddin Ajmal from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Siraj Uddin Ajmal Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: AIUDF Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Siraj Uddin Ajmal is a resident of Danki Gaon (village), in the Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Haji Ajmal Ali. He is 63 years old.

Education:

He has completed Bachelor of Science from Wilson College Affiliated to Mumbai University.





Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 30 lakh and his wife's total movable assets are worth Rs 29 lakh. His immovable assets have a market value of Rs.42 lakh and his wife's total immovable assets are worth Rs 10 lakh.