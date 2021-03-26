Subrata Kumar Nath from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Janata Party Katlicherra

Early Life:

Subrata Kumar Nath is the son of Late SamiranNath. He is 51 years old and is a resident of Vill. Rajyeswarpur Pt. 5, P.O. – Umed Nagar, P.S. Lala, District- Hailakand, Assam. Presently, he is a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Subrata Kumar Nath earned is B.A. degree from Lala Rural College in the year 1993.

Career & Political life:

Subrata Kumar Nath is a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 274, in Part No. – 130. He has no criminal cases pending against him.