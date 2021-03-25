Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Gana Parishad Kalaigaon Early Life : Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar is a son of Late Manoranjan Talukdar. He is 45 years old, a resident of Chelaimari, District - Udalguri, BTR Assam. He is married to Jharna Talukdar. He is going to contest from Bharatiya Gana Parishad party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

• He has 3 self bank accounts and one bank account in the name of his spouse and he has also invested in NSS, Postal Savings, Insurance Policies, etc and owns one Motor vehicle and gold jewellery.

In case of immovable asset, he owns a Residential House at Mangaldai worth Rs. 30,00,000 in the recent market value.





Education :

He has completed Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from Darrang College under Gauhati University in the year 1997.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected from different constituencies in the year 2019 and 2016 from Mangaldai and Panery Assembly Constituency where he secured the 4th position and 5th position with 1205 and 3644 votes, respectively. He is a self employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There are no case of conviction or pending cases against him.