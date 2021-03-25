Sufian Ahmed from Karimganj South: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Sufian Ahmed

Party: Independent

Constituency: Karimganj South

Early Life:

Sufian Ahmed is from Noghona, Patharkandi in Karimganj district. He is 60 years old. His father's name is Late Arzid Ali. He is married to Asma Begum with two dependents named Tahera Perveen and Rupana Parveen.

Education:

He is Class 9 pass from Idgah High School.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sufian Ahmed was defeated by Aziz Ahmed Khan of AIDUF. Sufian Ahmed got 264 votes while Aziz won with 58060 votes.