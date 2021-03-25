 Top
Sum Ronghang from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sum Ronghang from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:58 AM GMT


Sum Ronghang Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

INC

Constituency:

Diphu

Early Life:

Sum Ronghang is a resident of Timikhola village, Pajapathar in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Pok-oh Ranghang. He is 58 years old.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Arts from Diphu Governtment College, 1986 batch.

Career and Politics:

He is a cultivator and social worker.

Ronghang is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.

Asset:

His assets consist of agricultural land with a market value of Rs 22 Lakh and non – agricultural land with a market value of Rs 14 Lakh.


