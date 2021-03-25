Sum Ronghang from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sum Ronghang Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
INC
Constituency:
Diphu
Early Life:
Sum Ronghang is a resident of Timikhola village, Pajapathar in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Pok-oh Ranghang. He is 58 years old.
Education:
He is a Bachelor of Arts from Diphu Governtment College, 1986 batch.
Career and Politics:
He is a cultivator and social worker.
Ronghang is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on a Congress (INC) ticket.
Asset:
His assets consist of agricultural land with a market value of Rs 22 Lakh and non – agricultural land with a market value of Rs 14 Lakh.