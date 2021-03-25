Sunil Sarkar from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Voter Party International Mazbat Early Life : Sunil Sarkar is a son of Late Jogendra Sarkar. He is 61 years old, a resident of Khangkhalabari, District - Udalguri, BTAD, Assam. He is married to Khukumani Sarkar. He worked on Daily Wages and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest from Voter Party International party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any moveable asset. • In the case of immovable asset, he has one Residential House of 4800 sq. Ft. which is approx. Rs 16,00,000 in the recent market value.

Education :





He is Class 4 passed from Chengapara L.P Primary School, Kalaigaon, Udalguri in the year 1969.







Career and Political Life :





He was elected as an independent candidate in the year 2016 from Majbat Assembly Constituency and secured the 8th position with only 1906 votes, which is 1.7%. He worked on Daily Wages. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.