Sushil Paul from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Sushil Paul

Party: Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Constituency: Hailakandi

Early Life:

Sushil Paul is from Sib Bari Road, Hailakandi Town. He is 59 years old. His father's name is Late Sribash Ch. Paul. He is married to Soma Paul.

Education:

He is Class X (matric) pass from Jenkin H.S School in 1978. He also completed diploma in Unani from State Council of Unani Medicine, Kolkata in 1985.

Career and Politics:

He had contested four Assam Assembly elections so far and lost all the four.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly election, Paul, contesting on a SUCI ticket was defeated by Anwar Hussain Laskar of AIDUF. Sushil got 163 votes while Anwar won with 41647 votes.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly election, Sushil Paul was defeated by Abdul Muhib Mazumder of INC. Paul got 374 votes while Abdul won with 33038 votes.

In the 2006 Assam Assembly elections, Paul who contested the elections as an Independent candidate lost to Hazi Salim Uddin Barbhuiya of AIDUF. Paul got 747 votes while Hazi Salim won with 35378 votes.

In the 2001 Assam Assembly elections, Paul, contesting as an Independent candidate was defeated by Sahab Uddin Choudhury. Paul got 105 votes while Sahab Udding Choudhury won with 35629 votes.

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 for the fifth time. He would be contesting the 2021 Assam elections on a SUCI ticket from Hailakandi.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 4,39,838.16.