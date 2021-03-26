Suzam Uddin Laskar from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male AIUDF Katlicherra

Early Life:

Suzam Uddin Laskar is the son of Late Tazamul Ali Laskar. He is 53 years old and is a resident of Vill. Mahammedpur Pt-II, P.O. Ronpur South, P.S.- Lala and Dist. – Hailakandi. He is married to Farhana Begum Laskar. Presently, he is a candidate of AIDUF and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.





Education:

Suzam Uddin Ahmed passed 12th standard and received his pre-university degree from Lala Rural College in 1998.

Career & Political life:

Suzam Uddin Ahmed is a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). His name is enrolled in L.A. - 7Katlicherra Constituency, Assam at serial no. 369, in Part No. – 41. He has no criminal cases pending against him.