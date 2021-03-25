Swarnalata Chaliha from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Swarnalata Chaliha

Party: Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Constituency: Panery

Early Life:

Swarnalata Chaliha is from Hatibandha, Tangla from the district of Udalguri, Assam. She is 49 years old. Her father's name is Late Purandar Chaliha.

Education:

Her highest educational qualification is Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1998.

Career and Politics:

Swarnalata fought four Assam Assembly elections and lost all the four elections.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Swarnalata Chaliha of SUCI lost the elections. Kamali Basumatari of BPF won the seat and she is the sitting MLA of Panery. Swarnalata got 1364 votes while Kamali won with 38668 votes.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, Swarnalata Chaliha contesting on a SUCI ticket was defeated by Kamali Basumatari for BPF. Swarnalata got 886 votes while Kamali won with 38202 votes.

In the 2006 Assam Assembly elections, Swarnalata contesting as an Independent candidate was defeated by Kamali Basumatari of BPF. Swanalata got 3028 votes while Kamali won with 26398 votes.

In the 2001 Assam Assembly elections, Swarnalata contesting as an Independent candidate was defeated by Kamali Basumatari of BPF. Swarnalata got 286 votes while Kamali won with 37956 votes.

She is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 for the fifth time. She is contesting on a SUCI ticket.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 86,000.