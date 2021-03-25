Tamal Kanti Banik from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Indian National Congress
|
Silchar
Early Life :
• Tamal Kanti Banik is a son of Late Tulshi Das Banik. He is 48 years old Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He is married to Sampa Banik. He was a self-employed businessman and now a candidate of INC and his wife is a housewife and a businesswoman. He is an Indian National Congress party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam.
• He and his wife have many bank accounts and Fixed Deposit. Both of them have also invested in NSS, Postal saving, Insurance Policies etc.
• He has a Toyota Fortuner and gold ornaments, other than this he also owns many other movable assets.
- In case of immovable assets, he has one agricultural land which is nearly approx. Rs.5,00,000.00 in the recent market value and he has also Non-Agricultural Land at Silchar worth Rs.50,00,000.00 and one commercial and residential building at Silchar. So overall he is ownership of worth Rs 1,70,00.000.00 in the recent market value.
Education :
He has a Bachelors in Arts from G.C College, Silchar in the year 1994 under Gauhati University.
Career and Political Life :
He is a newly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by Indian National Congress. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.