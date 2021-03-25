Tamal Kanti Banik from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Silchar Early Life : • Tamal Kanti Banik is a son of Late Tulshi Das Banik. He is 48 years old Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He is married to Sampa Banik. He was a self-employed businessman and now a candidate of INC and his wife is a housewife and a businesswoman. He is an Indian National Congress party candidate of upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam. • He and his wife have many bank accounts and Fixed Deposit. Both of them have also invested in NSS, Postal saving, Insurance Policies etc.

• He has a Toyota Fortuner and gold ornaments, other than this he also owns many other movable assets.

In case of immovable assets, he has one agricultural land which is nearly approx. Rs.5,00,000.00 in the recent market value and he has also Non-Agricultural Land at Silchar worth Rs.50,00,000.00 and one commercial and residential building at Silchar. So overall he is ownership of worth Rs 1,70,00.000.00 in the recent market value.

Education :

He has a Bachelors in Arts from G.C College, Silchar in the year 1994 under Gauhati University.

Career and Political Life :

He is a newly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by Indian National Congress. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.