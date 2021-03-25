Welcome Teron from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Welcome Teron



Party Name: National People's Party (NPP)

Constituency: Baithalangso

Early Life

Welcome Teron is the son of Late Rongbong Teron. He is about 63 years of age and is a resident of Umpanai, a village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is married to Angela Phangchopi.

Education

He is B.A pass from Synod Nehu, Shillong in 1987.

Career and Politics

Welcome Teron is a candidate fielded by the National People's Party (NPP) to fight the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election from Baithalangso (SC) constituency.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.32 lakhs and immoveable assets are worth Rs 24 lakh.