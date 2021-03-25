Yashobanta Kumar Das from Patharkandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Yashobanta Kuamr Das

Party: Independent

Constituency: Patharkandi

Early Life:

Yashobanta Kuamr Das is from Kalacherra village, Bazaricherra in Karimganj districts of Assam. He is 48 years old. His father's name is Jitendra Kumar Das. He is married to Sabitri Das.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Shibergool H.S School in the year 1991.

Career and Politics:

He would contest the Assam assembly elections 2021 for the first time as an Independent candidate from Patharkandi constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable asset is Rs. 55,000.00.