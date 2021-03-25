Zakir Hussain Laskar from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male AIDUF Hailakandi

Early Life:

Zakir Hussain Laskar is the son of Late Gias Uddin Laskar. He is 50 years old. He is married to Ranju Nehar Laskar and is a resident of Bashdahar Village, Assam. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is a candidate of AIDUF and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Zakir Hussain Laskar has passed HSLC examination from Govt. V.M.H.S. School, Hailakandi, in the year 1989.

Career & Political Life:

Zakir Hussain Laskar is a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 66, in Part No. – 40, Holding No. 201. Previously, he contested in the Assam Assembly Election of 2016 and secured 13.84% of the total votes (15633 votes). He has no criminal cases pending against him.