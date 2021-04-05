Abdul Goni from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abdul Goni's Biorgraphy Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male All India Trinamool Congress Chenga

Early Life:

Abdul Goniis the son of Late Shangser Ali. He is 50 years old and is a resident of Aduripara village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Nur Begum Khanum.





Education:

Abdul Goniis LL.B from Gauhati University in the year 1997.





Career & Political Life:

Abdul Goniis contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.