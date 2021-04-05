 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Abdul Goni from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Abdul Goni political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:46 AM GMT


Abdul Goni's Biorgraphy

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

All India Trinamool Congress

Chenga

Early Life:

Abdul Goniis the son of Late Shangser Ali. He is 50 years old and is a resident of Aduripara village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Nur Begum Khanum.


Education:

Abdul Goniis LL.B from Gauhati University in the year 1997.


Career & Political Life:

Abdul Goniis contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Abdul Goni Abdul Goni biography Abdul Goni political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X