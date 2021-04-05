Abul Hashem from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abul Hashem's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male The National Road Map Party of India Chenga

Early Life:

Abul Hashem is the son of Late Oshan Ali. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Dongra village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Rahima Khatun.

Education:

Abul Hashem is Class IX passfrom Dongra High School in the year 1985.





Career & Political Life:





Abul Hashem is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of The National Road Map Party of India (NRMPI). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.