Abul Hashem from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Abul Hashem's Biography
|
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
The National Road Map Party of India
|
Chenga
Early Life:
Abul Hashem is the son of Late Oshan Ali. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Dongra village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Rahima Khatun.
Education:
Abul Hashem is Class IX passfrom Dongra High School in the year 1985.
Career & Political Life:
Abul Hashem is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of The National Road Map Party of India (NRMPI). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.