Abul Hashem from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Abul Hashem political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:51 AM GMT


Abul Hashem's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

The National Road Map Party of India

Chenga

Early Life:

Abul Hashem is the son of Late Oshan Ali. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Dongra village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Rahima Khatun.

Education:

Abul Hashem is Class IX passfrom Dongra High School in the year 1985.


Career & Political Life:


Abul Hashem is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of The National Road Map Party of India (NRMPI). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Sentinel Digital Desk
