Abul Kalam Azad from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abul Kalam Azad Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: IND Constituency: Bhabanipur

Early life:

Abul Kalam Azad is a resident of Porabharal village, Barpeta in the Bajali district of Assam. He is the son of late Haji Hussain Ali. Abul is 56 years old.

Education:

He is Class X (HSLC) pass from GOC Janata High School, Gelabil in 1993.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency as an Independent Candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 47, 89,519 and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 15 lakh. His total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 34, 45,000 and his spouse's immovable assets are worth Rs 16, 90,000.