Ashraful Hussain from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Ashraful Hussain'sBiography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male All India United Democratic Front Chenga

Early Life:

Ashraful Hussain is the son of Jakir Hussain. He is 27 years old and is a resident of Haripur village in Barpeta district.

Education:

Ashraful Hussaindid his bachelor in Social Work From Indra Gandhi National Open University in 2019.

Career & Political Life:

Ashraful Hussain is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He is a first-time candidate. He has 4 criminal cases pending against him.

He has been booked under Section 153A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Section 295A of IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 506 of IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 120B of IPC (punishment of criminal conspiracy), Section 34 of IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 501 of IPC (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 294 of IPC (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 of IPC (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and Section 500 of IPC (punishment for defamation).