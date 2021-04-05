Azad Ali Sheikh from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Azad Ali Sheikh Biography
|
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Dhubri
Early Life:
Azad Ali Sheikh is the son of Somed Ali Sheikh. He is 49 years old and is a resident of Silghagri village in Dhubri district. He is married to Shaheda Khatun.
Education:
Azad Ali Sheikh is Higher Secondary pass from Hadurhat Dharmasala H.S School in the year 1993.
Career & Political Life:
Azad Ali Sheikh is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.