Azad Ali Sheikh from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Azad Ali Sheikh Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Assam Jatiya Parishad Dhubri

Early Life:

Azad Ali Sheikh is the son of Somed Ali Sheikh. He is 49 years old and is a resident of Silghagri village in Dhubri district. He is married to Shaheda Khatun.

Education:

Azad Ali Sheikh is Higher Secondary pass from Hadurhat Dharmasala H.S School in the year 1993.

Career & Political Life:

Azad Ali Sheikh is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.