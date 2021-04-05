 Top
Azad Ali Sheikh from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Azad Ali Sheikh political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 11:05 AM GMT


Azad Ali Sheikh Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Dhubri

Early Life:

Azad Ali Sheikh is the son of Somed Ali Sheikh. He is 49 years old and is a resident of Silghagri village in Dhubri district. He is married to Shaheda Khatun.

Education:

Azad Ali Sheikh is Higher Secondary pass from Hadurhat Dharmasala H.S School in the year 1993.

Career & Political Life:

Azad Ali Sheikh is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
