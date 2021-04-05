Banendra Kumar Mushahary from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Banendra Kumar Mushahary Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gauripur

Early Life:

Banendra Kumar Mushahary is the son of Hitendra Mushahary. He is 61 years old and is a resident of Gauripur Town Ward No: 3 in Dhubri district. He is married to Usha Mushahary.

Education:

Banendra Kumar Mushaharypassed Class X (H.S.L.C.) in 1977 From Sapatgram Amalgamated Academy. He did his Class 12 (Higher Secondary) in 1979 from PramatheshBarua College, Gauripur.





Career & Political Life:

Banendra Kumar Mushahary is 3-time MLA of Gauripur. He won the 1996 Assam Assembly elections from Gauripur as an Independent candidate. He repeated his victory in 2001 as an AGP candidate. He won the third time in 2011 as a BPF candidate. In 2020 he joined BJP. This time he is contesting from Gauripur on a BJP ticket.