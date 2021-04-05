 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Banendra Kumar Mushahary from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Banendra Kumar Mushahary political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Banendra Kumar Mushahary from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 8:39 AM GMT


Banendra Kumar Mushahary

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Gauripur

Early Life:

Banendra Kumar Mushahary is the son of Hitendra Mushahary. He is 61 years old and is a resident of Gauripur Town Ward No: 3 in Dhubri district. He is married to Usha Mushahary.

Education:

Banendra Kumar Mushaharypassed Class X (H.S.L.C.) in 1977 From Sapatgram Amalgamated Academy. He did his Class 12 (Higher Secondary) in 1979 from PramatheshBarua College, Gauripur.


Career & Political Life:

Banendra Kumar Mushahary is 3-time MLA of Gauripur. He won the 1996 Assam Assembly elections from Gauripur as an Independent candidate. He repeated his victory in 2001 as an AGP candidate. He won the third time in 2011 as a BPF candidate. In 2020 he joined BJP. This time he is contesting from Gauripur on a BJP ticket.


Banendra Kumar Mushahary Banendra Kumar Mushahary biography Banendra Kumar Mushahary political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X