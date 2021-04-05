 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Binoy Kherkatary from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Binoy Kherkatary political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:26 PM GMT

Candidate Name - Binoy Kherkatary

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipur

Early Life

BinoyKherkatary, son of Late NeulaKharkatary, is a resident of HudukhataPathar (Bhalaguri), in the Baksa district of Assam. He is married to MinotiKherkatary. He is 44 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is has a degree in Modern Indian Languages (Bodo) from Gauhati University in 2003

Career and Politics

Binoy Kherkatary is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 62,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 50,000.

Binoy Kherkatary Binoy Kherkatary biography Binoy Kherkatary political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X