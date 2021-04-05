Binoy Kherkatary from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Binoy Kherkatary
Party - Independent
Constituency - Bhabanipur
Early Life
BinoyKherkatary, son of Late NeulaKharkatary, is a resident of HudukhataPathar (Bhalaguri), in the Baksa district of Assam. He is married to MinotiKherkatary. He is 44 years of age.
Educational Qualifications
He is has a degree in Modern Indian Languages (Bodo) from Gauhati University in 2003
Career and Politics
Binoy Kherkatary is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.
Assets
As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 62,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 50,000.