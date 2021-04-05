Binoy Kherkatary from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Binoy Kherkatary

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipur





Early Life

BinoyKherkatary, son of Late NeulaKharkatary, is a resident of HudukhataPathar (Bhalaguri), in the Baksa district of Assam. He is married to MinotiKherkatary. He is 44 years of age.





Educational Qualifications

He is has a degree in Modern Indian Languages (Bodo) from Gauhati University in 2003





Career and Politics

Binoy Kherkatary is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.





Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 62,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 50,000.