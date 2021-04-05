Chandra Mohan Patowary from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate name: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Party name: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Dharmapur

Early Life-

Chandra Mohan Patowary is a resident of Danguapara in Nalbari of Assam. He is the son of Late LankeswarPatowary. His age is about 65 years. He is married to Rita Chowdhury who is a poet and novelist. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Kristie Kashyap and a son named Abhiruk Patowary.

Education-

Patowarypassed Class X (HSLC) from Cotton College H.S school in 1974. He did his BA from Nalbari College in 1980. He completed MA from Gauhati University in 1982. Then he did LL.B from J.B Law College, Guwahati in the year 1986.

Career and Politics-

Chandra Mohan Patowary is the sitting MLA of Dharmapur constituency. He is Assam Commerce & Industry, Transport, Parliament Affairs, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Development Minister in the present SarbanandaSonowal government. He is contesting from the Dharmapurseat for the eighth(8th) time.

As an MLA, he has been representing the Dharmapur constituency since 1985till date. From 1985 to 2014 he was a politician from the AGP camp. In 2014 he joined BJP. He had earlier, in 2011 stepped down as the President of AGP taking ownership for the party's poor performance in the 2011 Assam Assembly elections.

He was the Health Minister of Assam from 1985-1990 and Agriculture Minister of Assam from 1996-2001. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly from 2006-2011.

He won the Assam Assembly elections five times in 1985, 1991, 1996, 2006, and 2016, and lost twice in 2001 and 2011.

In the 1985 Assam Election, Patowary (as an Independent) defeated Dr Bhumidhar Barman of INC by 35,287 votes. In the 1991 Assam Election, he (as an Independent) defeated Kishore Male of INC by 8259 votes. In 1996, 2006, and 2016 Assam Elections, he (AGP) defeated Nilamani Sen Dekaof INC by 30,555, 9554, 33,943 votes.

In the 2001 and 2011 Assam Elections, he lost to Nilamani Sen Deka by 1451 and 5331 votes.

Asset:

The gross total value of his movable asset is estimated to be Rs 96.17 lakhs and his immovable assets are worth Rs 8,00,000.