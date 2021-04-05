Dr Debamoy Sanyal from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Dr Debamoy Sanyal'sBiography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Janata Party Dhubri

Early Life:

Dr. Debamoy Sanyal is the son of Late Dwijendra Prasad Sanyal. He is 55 years old and is a resident of Ward No.2, A.C. Das Gupta Road, Dhubri. He is married to Bhaswati Sanyal.





Education:

Dr Debamoy Sanyal is M.D. (Gen Medicine) from Assam Medical College in the year 1992 from Dibrugarh University, M..B.B.S. from Guwahati Medical College in the year 1981.

Career & Political Life:

Dr Debamoy Sanyal is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.