Gias Uddin Ahmed from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Gias Uddin Ahmed's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Assam Jatiya Parishad Chenga

Early Life:

Gias Uddin Ahmed is the son of Rohiz Uddin Ahmed. He is 37 years old and is a resident of Shila village in Barpeta district.

Education:

Gias Uddin Ahmed is a B.A pass from Srimanta Sankar Madhab Mahavidyalaya, Bhatkuchi, Barpeta in 2013.

Career & Political Life:

Gias Uddin Ahmed is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.