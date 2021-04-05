Gias Uddin Ahmed from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Gias Uddin Ahmed's Biography
|
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Chenga
Early Life:
Gias Uddin Ahmed is the son of Rohiz Uddin Ahmed. He is 37 years old and is a resident of Shila village in Barpeta district.
Education:
Gias Uddin Ahmed is a B.A pass from Srimanta Sankar Madhab Mahavidyalaya, Bhatkuchi, Barpeta in 2013.
Career & Political Life:
Gias Uddin Ahmed is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.