Hasen Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Hasen Ali Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: Voter's party International Constituency: Bhabanipur

Early life:

Hasen Ali is a resident of Sukhmanah village, Barpeta in Bajali district of Assam. He is the son of late Abdul Mannan. Hasen is 66 years old and is a businessman.





Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Kharichala High School in 1988.





Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency on a Voter's Party International ticket.





Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 50,685 and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 82,000. His total immovable assets consist of a market value of worth Rs 11 lakh.

Criminal case record: