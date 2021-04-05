Hasen Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Hasen Ali Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
Voter's party International
Constituency:
Bhabanipur
Early life:
Hasen Ali is a resident of Sukhmanah village, Barpeta in Bajali district of Assam. He is the son of late Abdul Mannan. Hasen is 66 years old and is a businessman.
Education:
He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Kharichala High School in 1988.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency on a Voter's Party International ticket.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 50,685 and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 82,000. His total immovable assets consist of a market value of worth Rs 11 lakh.
Criminal case record:
- 1 Case pending.
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section 477of IPC (Punishment for criminal trespass), Section 324 of IPC (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 325 of IPC ( Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), Section 323 of IPC (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , Section 307 of IPC ( attempt to murder) , Section 326 of IPC ( Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means ) and Section 34 of IPC ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance).