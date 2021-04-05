 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Jashim Khan from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Jashim Khan political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:48 AM GMT


Jashim Khan's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Voters Party International

Chenga

Early Life:

Jashim Khan is the son of Late Shabas Khan. He is 27 years old and is a resident of Goma village in Barpeta district. He is married to Almina Khanam.

Education:

Jashim Khan is Higher Secondary passfrom Ratnadbip Junior College, Barpeta in the year 2012.


Career & Political Life:

Jashim Khan is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Voters Party International (VPI). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Jashim Khan Jashim Khan biography Jashim Khan political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X