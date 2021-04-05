Jashim Khan from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Jashim Khan's Biography
Candidate's Gender
Party
Constituency
Male
Voters Party International
Chenga
Early Life:
Jashim Khan is the son of Late Shabas Khan. He is 27 years old and is a resident of Goma village in Barpeta district. He is married to Almina Khanam.
Education:
Jashim Khan is Higher Secondary passfrom Ratnadbip Junior College, Barpeta in the year 2012.
Career & Political Life:
Jashim Khan is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Voters Party International (VPI). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.