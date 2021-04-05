Kamal Kumar Medhi from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Kamal Kumar Medhi Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: IND Constituency: Bhabanipur

Early life:

Kamal Kumar Medhiis a resident of Bamunpara village (Sathisamuka), in Bajali district of Assam. He is the son of late UddhabMedhi. He is 43 years old.





Education:

Kamal Medhihas completed M.A from Gauhati University in 2003.





Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency as an Independent Candidate.





Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 9, 98,477 and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 10, 88,229. His total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 2 lakh.





Criminal case record: