Kamal Kumar Medhi from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Kamal Kumar Medhi Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Bhabanipur
Early life:
Kamal Kumar Medhiis a resident of Bamunpara village (Sathisamuka), in Bajali district of Assam. He is the son of late UddhabMedhi. He is 43 years old.
Education:
Kamal Medhihas completed M.A from Gauhati University in 2003.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency as an Independent Candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 9, 98,477 and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 10, 88,229. His total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 2 lakh.
Criminal case record:
- Total 6 cases are Pending
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section: 120(B), 306 of IPC.
- Brief description of offence: Allegation of abetment to commit suicide.
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section: 341 of IPC, 353 of IPC, 336 of IPC and 34 of IPC.
- Brief description of offence: Allegation of abetment, disobedience to the order of public servant, Act endangering of life and criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section: 147 of IPC, 148 of IPC , 149 of IPC, 447 of IPC, 323 of IPC, 353 of IPC, 506 of IPC, 109 of IPC and Section 4 & 5 of Assam land Grabbing (Protection) Act -2010.
- Brief description of offence: Allegation of rioting, criminal trespass and land grabbing.
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section: 147 of IPC, 149 of IPC, 447 of IPC, 323 of IPC, 353 of IPC, 506 of IPC & 109 of IPC.
- Brief description of offence: Allegation of rioting, criminal trespass, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, criminal intimidation and abetment.
- Section(s) of Concerned Acts/ Codes involved: He has booked under Section: 147 of IPC, 148 of IPC, 149 of IPC, 283 of IPC, 353 of IPC, 224 of IPC, 225 of IPC and 427 of IPC.
- Brief description of offence: Allegation of rioting, obstruction in a public way, criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person and mischief.