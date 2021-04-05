 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Krishnamani Das from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Krishnamani Das political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:12 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Female

Republican Party of India (A)

Patacharkuchi

Early Life:

Krishnamani Das is the daughter of Gopesh Das. She is 25 years old, resident of KaljiraparaRatanpur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. She is married to Khanindra Ray.


Education:

She is Class X (HSLC) passfrom LalbahadurShastry Balika Bidyalay in the year 2013.


Career and Political Life:

She is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (A) from Patacharkuchi Constituency.


Krishnamani Das Krishnamani Das biography Krishnamani Das political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X