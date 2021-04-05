Krishnamani Das from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Female Republican Party of India (A) Patacharkuchi

Early Life:

Krishnamani Das is the daughter of Gopesh Das. She is 25 years old, resident of KaljiraparaRatanpur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. She is married to Khanindra Ray.





Education:

She is Class X (HSLC) passfrom LalbahadurShastry Balika Bidyalay in the year 2013.





Career and Political Life:

She is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (A) from Patacharkuchi Constituency.