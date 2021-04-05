Krishnamani Das from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Female
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Patacharkuchi
Early Life:
Krishnamani Das is the daughter of Gopesh Das. She is 25 years old, resident of KaljiraparaRatanpur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. She is married to Khanindra Ray.
Education:
She is Class X (HSLC) passfrom LalbahadurShastry Balika Bidyalay in the year 2013.
Career and Political Life:
She is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (A) from Patacharkuchi Constituency.