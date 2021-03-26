Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career





Early life:

Lawrence Islary is a resident of Laoripara, Kokrajhar (B.T.R) district of Assam. He is the son of Jacob Chandra Islary and TarabatiIslary. He is married to Sharmila Borogoan and has one daughter. Lawrence is 44 years old and is a social worker.

Education:

Lawrence completed his graduation in Arts from Fakiragram College, in 2005.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency on a United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 22 lakh.