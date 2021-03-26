 Top
Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 6:15 AM GMT

Lawrence Islary Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party :

UPPL

Constituency:

Kokrajhar East


Early life:

Lawrence Islary is a resident of Laoripara, Kokrajhar (B.T.R) district of Assam. He is the son of Jacob Chandra Islary and TarabatiIslary. He is married to Sharmila Borogoan and has one daughter. Lawrence is 44 years old and is a social worker.

Education:

Lawrence completed his graduation in Arts from Fakiragram College, in 2005.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency on a United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 22 lakh.


