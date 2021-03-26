 Top
Majendra Narzary from Gossaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Majendra Narzary political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 6:25 AM GMT

Majendra Narzary Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party :

BPF

Constituency:

Gossaigaon

Early Life:

Majendra Narzary is a resident of Gossaigaon Town in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of Late Hagol Narzary. Majendra is 67 years old. He is a retired person and a social worker.

Education:

Narzary completed his Bachelor of Arts from St. Anthony's College, Shillong (Meghalaya) in 1975.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Gosaigaon constituency on a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 10 cr and his immovable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
