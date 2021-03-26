Majendra Narzary from Gossaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Majendra Narzary Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party :
BPF
Constituency:
Gossaigaon
Early Life:
Majendra Narzary is a resident of Gossaigaon Town in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of Late Hagol Narzary. Majendra is 67 years old. He is a retired person and a social worker.
Education:
Narzary completed his Bachelor of Arts from St. Anthony's College, Shillong (Meghalaya) in 1975.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Gosaigaon constituency on a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ticket.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 10 cr and his immovable assets are worth Rs 40 lakh.