Makhan Swargiary from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name –Makhan Swargiary

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipur

Early Life

MakhanSwargiary, son of Late Ananda Swargiary, is a resident of Luashur, in the Baksa District of Assam. He is married to Beauty Swargiary. He is 49 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is Class X (H.S.L.C) pass from Barmajra High School, Rupahi, Dist. Baksa in the year 1991.

Career and Politics

MakhanSwargiary is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 6,175,55 and Rs. 11,30,248 respectively and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 1.17 crore.