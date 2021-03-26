Manaj Kr Brahma from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early life:

Manaj Kr Brahma is a resident of Udalguri village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of Late Shyama Charan Brahma. Manaj is 54 years old. He is self - employed and a social worker.

Education:

Manaj completed his Graduation in Arts from Gauhati University in 1993.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 45 lakhs. His immovable assets are worth Rs. 1 lakh.