 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Md. Rahman Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Md. Rahman Ali political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:29 PM GMT

Candidate Name - Md. Rahman Ali

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipur

Early Life

Md. Rahman Ali, son of Md. Majit Ali, is a resident of Rajaghat, in the Barpeta district of Assam. He is 27 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from BhabanipurAnchalik College in the year 2012.

Career and Politics

Md. Rahman Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his moveable assets are worth Rs. 6,52,000 and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 3,50,000.

Md. Rahman Ali Md. Rahman Ali biography Md. Rahman Ali political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X