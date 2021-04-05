Md. Rahman Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Md. Rahman Ali
Party - Independent
Constituency - Bhabanipur
Early Life
Md. Rahman Ali, son of Md. Majit Ali, is a resident of Rajaghat, in the Barpeta district of Assam. He is 27 years of age.
Educational Qualifications
He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from BhabanipurAnchalik College in the year 2012.
Career and Politics
Md. Rahman Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.
Assets
As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his moveable assets are worth Rs. 6,52,000 and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 3,50,000.