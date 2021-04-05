Md. Rahman Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Md. Rahman Ali

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipur

Early Life

Md. Rahman Ali, son of Md. Majit Ali, is a resident of Rajaghat, in the Barpeta district of Assam. He is 27 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from BhabanipurAnchalik College in the year 2012.

Career and Politics

Md. Rahman Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his moveable assets are worth Rs. 6,52,000 and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 3,50,000.