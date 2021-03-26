Mijing Brahma from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early life:

Mijing Brahma is a resident of Gathaibari Village, Kokrajhar (B.T.R) district of Assam. He is the son of Sritunjoy Brahma. Mijing is 32 years old. He is a businessman and social worker.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) of 2005.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency on a Voters Party International (VPI) ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 50 lakh.