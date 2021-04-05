 Top
Nazrul Hoque from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  5 April 2021 11:04 AM GMT


Nazrul Hoque's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

AIUDF

Dhubri

Early Life:

Nazrul Hoque is the son of KarimullaBepari. He is 51 years old and is a resident of Ward No.1, Dhubri. He is married to Azifa Khatun.

Education:

Nazrul Hoque is B.A pass from Chilaray College in the year 1993.

Career & Political Life:

Nazrul Hoque is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Sentinel Digital Desk
