Nazrul Hoque from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Nazrul Hoque's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male AIUDF Dhubri

Early Life:

Nazrul Hoque is the son of KarimullaBepari. He is 51 years old and is a resident of Ward No.1, Dhubri. He is married to Azifa Khatun.

Education:

Nazrul Hoque is B.A pass from Chilaray College in the year 1993.

Career & Political Life:

Nazrul Hoque is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.