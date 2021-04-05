Nazrul Hoque from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Nazrul Hoque's Biography
Candidate's Gender
Party
Constituency
Male
AIUDF
Dhubri
Early Life:
Nazrul Hoque is the son of KarimullaBepari. He is 51 years old and is a resident of Ward No.1, Dhubri. He is married to Azifa Khatun.
Education:
Nazrul Hoque is B.A pass from Chilaray College in the year 1993.
Career & Political Life:
Nazrul Hoque is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.