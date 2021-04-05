 Top
Nizanur Rahman from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Nizanur Rahman from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 8:35 AM GMT


Nizanur Rahman's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

Gauripur

Early Life:

Nizanur Rahman is the son of Late Nurazzaman SK. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Dampur Part I, Kazigaon in Kokrajhar District. He is married to Morjina Begum.

Education:

Nizanur Rahman received his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in the year 1996.

Career & Political Life:

Nizanur Rahman is the sitting MLA of Gauripur. He is contesting again as a candidate of AIUDF to retain his seat. He had won the 2016 Assam Assembly elections with 73,423 votes defeating BPF BanendraMushahary, the three-time MLA (1996, 2001 and 2011) of Gauripur.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
