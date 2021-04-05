Nizanur Rahman from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

|
Nizanur Rahman's Biography
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)
|
Gauripur
Early Life:
Nizanur Rahman is the son of Late Nurazzaman SK. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Dampur Part I, Kazigaon in Kokrajhar District. He is married to Morjina Begum.
Education:
Nizanur Rahman received his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in the year 1996.
Career & Political Life:
Nizanur Rahman is the sitting MLA of Gauripur. He is contesting again as a candidate of AIUDF to retain his seat. He had won the 2016 Assam Assembly elections with 73,423 votes defeating BPF BanendraMushahary, the three-time MLA (1996, 2001 and 2011) of Gauripur.