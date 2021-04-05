Nurul Amin from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Nurul Amin's Biorgraphy Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Chenga

Early Life:

Nurul Amin is the son of Late Matiar Rahman. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Bahari village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Mouluda Khatun.





Education:

Nurul Amin is B.A. passfrom Uttar Barpeta College, Dhanbandha in the year 2005.





Career & Political Life:

Nurul Amin is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate. He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.