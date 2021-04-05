 Top
Pramod Chandra Bhagabati from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Pramod Chandra Bhagabati from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:14 AM GMT

Candidate name: Pramod Chandra Bhagabati

Party name: Socialist Unity Centre of India(Communist)

Constituency: Dharmapur

Early Life-

Pramod Chandra Bhagabati is a resident of Piyaliphukan Nagar in Guwahati. He is the son of Keshab ChandraBhagabati. His age is 61 years.


Education-

He is LL.B (Bachelor of Law) from University Law College in the year 2009.

Career and Politics-

This is the first time he will be contesting Assam polls. Pramod Chandra Bhagabati shall be contesting from Dharmapur constituency as a SUCI candidate.

Asset:

The gross total value of his movable asset is estimated at Rs 6,36,343 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 22 lakhs.

